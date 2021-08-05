16 gates of Sagar Reservoir lifted

Nagarjuna Sagar: NSP officials were forced to lift 16 gates of the dam, as Sagar reservoir received huge inflows 2.85 lakh cusecs from upper stream. The officials released 2.39 lakh cusecs of water to downstream through 16 crest gates of the project and the remaining water is being released to both right and left canals, for power generation, AMRP ( SLBC).

On Thursday morning at around 8 am only 4 gates were lifted to release the water downstream from the dam and but the officials lifted 10 more gates by 12 noon, 14 by 4 pm and lifted 16 gates of the dam by 6pm, as the reservoir was hit by flash floods from the upper stream. Present water level in Sagar reservoir is 310 tmc at 589.60 feet against full tank level 312 tmc at 590 feet.

Meanwhile, officials of Pulichintala project lifted 17 of 24 gates of the dam, whereas, gate 16 of the project was washed away due to heavy inflows to the project, when project engineers tried to operate it at 3.15 am, in view of this project officials lifted 17 gates to reduce pressure on the dam.

On the instruction of AP Government, a team of engineers of polavaram project rushed to the Pulichintala to support the project officials to fix the emergency gate to the dam.

Project officials on condition of anonymity informed that it would take another 3 to 4 days to fix the emergency gate in the place washed away Gate 16 of the dam.