20000 Saplings were planted in Azadi ka amrit mahotsav programme DC

On the occasion of Azadi ka amrit mahotsav programme 20000 saplings were planted in 60 acres at Chaman Khan Doddi village of Gattu mandal on Saturday morning Under the supervision of the district Collector Valluri Kranti.

The collector said that 2.40 lakhs of saplings were planted in one day under Harita Haram programme in the Telangana state.She has watered the plants and said that it's a matter of joy to under take such a large scale of plantation and congratulations to all the villagers who took part in the program and labour of Employment guaranty scheme.She has also appreciated the Staff of MP DO and DRDA who contributed to this.

She said that the air we breathe comes from the trees.If the trees are around the village ,there will be many benefits.where there is more farest area there will be more rains,and it is favorable for rains.it is useful in the seeping of rain water in to the ground,then the ground water will raise and become molecule for the bore wells .So the farmers should plant trees in abundance of their lands ,beside the canals and above the gates of their fields.She said that the orchards are being provided under the employment guarantee scheme.Oil palm trees also provided to the farmers under EGS and drip fecilities also provided .She said that planting trees is one thing and protecting the same is another thing.She urged villagers to take care of the trees together.She also assured them the cooperation from the Collectorate.

Gattu mandal is a lagging behind literacy and education in this as a region is imperative.

The DRDO Officer Umadevi said that the youth will be trained in a programme called Skill development in any trade to get a new job.And Niti Ayog is organising training with the intention of developing the environment on these five aspects.She said that they will conduct a house to house survey and find out who wants what and develop the embankment area in a planned manner.After Education, Employment and Agriculture the skill training environment will be developed in the Gattu mandal ,it should not become a backward area again.And we should welcome the results of the plan.

Many people are cutting down trees because of innocence but instead of doing so ,they planted saplings by making them aware .It is said that a shade tree gives oxygen to ten people if there are trees.The MPP of Gattu Vijayakumar said that the forest area should be increased in road side , plants should be grown on two sides of the roads.He also urged the people who celebrates their birthday should plant and grow a tree to remember their best moments.The Telangana state government is planting crores of saplings in the state under the Harita Haram programme.So we should take steps to protect the saplings .On this occasion of Azadi ka amrit mahotsav programme 75 number of saplings were planted in Macharla village.

DRDA officer Uma Devi,Farest range officer Deva Raju,MP DO chennayya, Tashildar Ravikumar,MPP Vijayakumar, Sarpanches,MP TC members,and others were participated.