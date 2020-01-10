21,850 file nominations for municipal polls

Hyderabad: As many as 21,850 aspirants filed nomination papers for the elections of 129 Urban Local Bodies, including nine municipal corporations, till the end of nomination period on Friday.

According to Telangana State Election Commission, while 574 nominations were received online, as many as 21, 276 nominations were entered from MC login. The highest number of nominations (2,392) were filed from 15 ULBs of Ranga Reddy district.