22-km trippling & electrification of Railway line commissioned in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: Taking forward the infrastructure growth in Telangana region, the third line and electrification between Raghavapuram and Kolanur for a distance of 22 kms has been successfully completed and commissioned for operation of train services from October 17.

It is part of Kazipet – Balharshah tripling & electrification project, a significant project under progress for expansion of rail network in the State. The section between Kazipet – Balharshah is a vital rail link situated in Grand Trunk Route connecting northern States with Southern region of the country. The section between Kazipet – Balharshah on South Central Railway is majorly under Telangana and partly in Maharashtra. This mainline provides crucial rail connectivity to many cement clusters, coal screening plants and powerhouses situated in this section.

Due to the increased freight operations in this sector besides rise in the coaching operations this section has become over saturated. To decongest this high-density section, the tripling works between Raghavapuram – Mandamarri for a distance of 33 kms have been completed in the year 2016 including construction of third line on the major bridge across river Godavari between Mancherial – Peddampet.

To further ease the traffic, tripling & electrification on the remaining stretch of Kazipet – Balharshah section, for a distance of 202 kms (Telangana-159 kms & Maharashtra-43 kms) has been sanctioned in the year 2015-16 with an estimated cost of Rs 2063 crore.

The execution of third line works of the entire project is being taken up simultaneously in different sections and the works in all stretches of both Telangana and Maharashtra region are progressing in the fast pace. Priority has been accorded in execution of works for this project considering its importance. As a part of it, third line and electrification works between Kolanur and Raghavapuram for the distance of 22 kms are completed and commissioned for train operations.

♦ The entire section is situated in Peddapalli district

♦ Construction of third line along with electrification has been completed for distance of 22 kms between Raghavapuram and Kolanur

♦ As part of tripling, redesigning of 29 minor bridges and 3 major bridges have been undertaken

♦ Infrastructure and passenger amenities have been enhanced in Peddapalli junction, Raghavapuram and Kolanur stations by providing high level platforms, relay rooms and safety has been enhanced by providing advanced electronic interlocking signaling system.

♦ Due to pandemic Covid-19, all the necessary protocol were strictly followed while executing the works at the site.

