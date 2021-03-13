X
27-year-old Woman goes missing in Hyderabad

A 27-year-old woman reportedly went missing from Punjagutta since Wednesday.

A 27-year-old woman reportedly went missing from Punjagutta since Wednesday. According to the woman's parents, she went out of her home to inquire about the admission process at a private law college in LB Nagar.

However, she did not return home later. The parents inquired about her with friends and relatives but in vain. The family members approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and are looking into the CCTV footage to trace the woman. An investigation is underway.

