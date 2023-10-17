  • Menu
28 more BRS candidates receive B-forms

Hyderabad: Few more BRS candidates received B-forms from party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday. He had distributed B-forms to 69 candidates; 28 more got them at Pragathi Bhavan, taking the number to 97.

The candidates who received the B-forms include Sanjay Kalvakuntla, Dr N. Sanjay Kumar, Koppula Eshwar, KorukantiChander, Putta Madhu, Chinta Prabhakar, Chamakura Malla Reddy, KP Vivekanand, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, T Prakash Goud, Kale Yadaiah, Koppula Mahesh Reddy, M Anand, Mutha Gopal, Kaleru Venkatesh, DanamNagender, Maganti Gopinath, T Padma Rao, Lasya Nandita, Gongidi Sunita, SanampudiSaidi Reddy, DS Redya Naik, Banoth Shankar Naik, Challa Dharma Reddy, Aruri Ramesh and Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy.

