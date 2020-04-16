3 Tablighi Jamaat returnees booked in Nirmal for hiding travel history

The Nirmal police have registered cases against three people for hiding their participation in a religious congregation at Markaz. Out of the three, two people tested positive for coronavirus recently.

"The trio has not disclosed that they had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Markaz. On learning that they suppressed the fact, cases were registered against them," said Nirmal town Inspector John Diwakar.

The three people is learned to have told the police that they have attended another religious meet at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Delhi police revealed their participation in Markaz.

Hundreds of people who returned from Tablighi Jamaat and their family members have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state. On the other hand, Tablighi Jamaat chief Mohammad Saad Khandalvi was booked on Wednesday under sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.