3 workers die after scaffolding collapse in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three people died and several others injured after the scaffoldings at an under-construction building collapsed in Tolichowki in the city on Thursday. Two workers died on spot, while the third one died while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred while labourers were working on the fifth floor of a building under construction located in Al Hasnath Colony in Tolichowki. According to locals, the workers were standing on the wooden scaffoldings installed for the works. The structure collapsed suddenly and workers fell from the fifth floor.

On alert, the police reached the spot. Police said the accident occurred due to the collapse of the scaffolding. Two workers, who sustained injuries after falling on bricks and sticks, were rushed by locals to the nearby hospital.

“Two people died on the spot, and one

died while undergoing treatment. All were labourers doing centring work and accidentally fell from the fifth floor of the building. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and the matter is under investigation,” said a senior police officer at Tolichowki Police station.

Police did not disclose name of the deceased. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin also visited the site. State Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy spoke to concerned officials over the incident on phone and ordered the officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

The Minister has also asked for a comprehensive report with full details of the incident and on the health condition of the workers.

Police suspected non-compliance with the safety measures during construction work led to the tragedy.

The Tolichowki Police booked a case and began an investigation into the incident.