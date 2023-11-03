  • Menu
300 leaders join Congress in Khairatabad in presence of Vijaya Reddy

300 leaders join Congress in Khairatabad in presence of Vijaya Reddy
Highlights

Around 300 leaders, including Ravi, Kiran, Gajjala Raju, Pramod, Ali, and female leader Marta Gar from BRS and other parties joined in Congress party at a program organized at NBT Nagar, Road No. 12, Banjarahills, Banjarahills Division, Khairatabad Constituency in the presence of Khairatabad Congress candidate Vijaya Reddy.

Presidents of various divisions of Khairatabad Constituency, Youth Congress leaders, NSU leaders, Congress party workers, and women also participated in large numbers in the program. Earlier, P Vijaya Reddy campaigned in Khairatabad and lashed at BRS party and promoted the Congress six guarantees promises. She asked people to vote for Congress.



