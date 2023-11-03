Live
- Hamas commander Mustafa Dalul killed in Gaza: IDF
- INDIA bloc is an arrangement, not an 'alliance': Sitaram Yechury
- Delhi Police foil jewellery shop heist bid, arrest 11 criminals with weapons
- AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC against HC order upholding his arrest by ED
- Economic circumstances shouldn't lead to dowry deaths: Delhi High Court
- RBI fines PNB, Federal Bank, Mercedes Financial Services for breach of rules
- Conman posing as CBI official nabbed accepting bribe in Nagpur
- Nagarjuna unveils ‘Shantala’second single
- Viewers connect with ‘Sarvam Sakthi Mayam’ characters- Director Pradeep Maddali
- EFLU holds talk on Gender Stereotypes, Language
Just In
300 leaders join Congress in Khairatabad in presence of Vijaya Reddy
Highlights
Around 300 leaders, including Ravi, Kiran, Gajjala Raju, Pramod, Ali, and female leader Marta Gar from BRS and other parties joined in Congress party at a program organized at NBT Nagar, Road No. 12, Banjarahills, Banjarahills Division, Khairatabad Constituency in the presence of Khairatabad Congress candidate Vijaya Reddy.
Presidents of various divisions of Khairatabad Constituency, Youth Congress leaders, NSU leaders, Congress party workers, and women also participated in large numbers in the program. Earlier, P Vijaya Reddy campaigned in Khairatabad and lashed at BRS party and promoted the Congress six guarantees promises. She asked people to vote for Congress.
