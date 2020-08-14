39 police succumbed to coronavirus in Telangana so far

Telangana: As many as 39 police officials have succumbed to Coronavirus in Telangana while performing COVID-19 related duty. Majority of the frontline warriors contracted the virus when deployed at hospitals, check posts, COVID care centres. So far 4,259 police officials tested positive till date.

The coronavirus cases among the police officials are high in the Hyderabad police commissionerate limits.

Three days ago, a deputy superintendent (DSP) rank official, aged 50, died of coronavirus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was working in the Armed Reserve wing in Mahabubabad district.

In June, around 20 police officials working at Banjara Hills police station had tested positive for coronavirus, which is considered as the highest number of cases reported in the police department in Telangana. However, all of them recovered from the virus. Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar felicitated all those recovered welcoming them back to duties.

In July, 10 police personnel of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district had tested positive. The police personnel who were deployed at Pragathi Bhavan were tested after returning to the battalion. This is second highest number reported among the police in a single day.