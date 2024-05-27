4,63,839 grads set to cast votes in bypoll

Nalgonda: High voltage campaign witnessed in Graduate MLC by-election to be held for Nalgonda- Khammam- Warangal constituency and all set for elections to be held on today. The election was necessitated after MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy resigned to his post soon after he elected as MLA from Jangaon of Erstwhile Warangal district, Even though, as many as 52 candidates are in fray after withdrawal, the main fight is among congress candidate Teenmar Mallanna, BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy, BJP candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy and Independent candidate Palakuri Ashok.

MLC bypoll election officer and Nalgonda collector Dasari made necessary arrangements in poll-bound 12 districts that fall under errstwhile Nalgonda-Khammam- Warangal districts. As many as 4,63,839 voters are going to franchise their votes from these 12 districts and 605 polling stations established for the convenience of the voters. As many as 1448 polling staff services are going to press for smooth conduct of MLC by -poll on May 27. as many as 807 ballot boxes arranged for this election. Polling will be conducted from 8 AM to 4 PM on May 27 and counting of votes takes place on June 5 at Godowns located in Anishetty Duppalapally of Tipparthy mandal in Nalgonda district.