555th Prakash Purab celebrated with gaiety

Hyderabad: Thousands of Sikh devotees and people of other faiths were together part of the Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) on the occasion of the 555th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev on Friday.

The major celebrations of the concluding event were jointly organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committees, Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, where over 25,000 Sikh devotees and people of other faiths participated in the mass congregation and offered prayers to Guru Granth Sahib.

Lakhwinder Singh Singhji (Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), Amarjeet Singh of Patiala, Punjab, Hazuri Ragi Jathas, and other reputed Ragi Jathas who were specially invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion recited Shabad Keertans that stressed imbibing the higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Nanak Dev strived.

The preachers also threw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus, who stood for national integration, peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony. They asked devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar (free community kitchen) was served to all the devotees, where devotees sit in the same row with great discipline, promoting the feelings of togetherness, fraternity, and concern for fellow human beings.