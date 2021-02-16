X
5.6 lakh to cast votes in to Telangana MLC constituencies

x

Highlights

Telangana MLC Elections 2021: 169 polling centres set up in Hyderabad district

Telangana MLC Elections 2021: There are 5.6 lakh voters in the two MLC graduates constituencies for which elections would be held on March 14. In Hyderabad district 169 polling centres have been set up.

This was stated by GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar here on Monday at a review meeting with the nodal officers on holding of elections.

Lokesh Kumar stated that the L B Indoor stadium has been temporarily selected as the distribution, reception and counting centre. He directed the officials concerned to arrange web-casting in every polling booth, besides providing basic facilities.

The GHMC commissioner said as the model code of conduct has already come into force, special teams are being constituted to enforce it. Additional GHMC Commissioner Priyanka Ala has been appointed as the returning officer (RO) for the elections.

According to Lokesh Kumar, the nominations would be received in her office located on the third floor of the main GHMC building. The election staff would themselves go to identified senior citizens aged over 80 years and Kovid positive persons to help them cast votes, a press release issued by GHMC.

Election timetable

Date of election notification

February 16

Filing of nominations

February 23

Scrutiny of nominations

February 24

Date of withdrawal

February 26

Date of polling

March 14 8 am to 4 pm.

Counting of votes

March 17

Date of closure of poll process

March 22

Nodal officers & duties

G venkateshwarlu

SDC LA (Printing of ballot papers, arranging ballot boxes)

P Saroja

AC-admin (Election material, stationery)

B Santosh, IAS

AC-health & sanitation(Micro observer & health care)

Jairaj Kennedy

AC-finance, IT (IT, webcasting)

J Shankarayya

AC-UCD-electrical (Training)

VishwajitKampati

Director, EV & DM (Law & order, transport)

Mohd Ziauddin

CA-maintenance (DRC, provision of basic facilities)

Venkataramana

CPRO (media cell, paid news, voter awareness)

Anuradha

OSD OCD Estate Officer (24X7 call centre)

Mahesh Kulkarni

Chief Valuation Officer (Report, return)

G Balanarsimha Swamy

Personnel Officer LWS (Postal ballots)


