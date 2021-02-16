5.6 lakh to cast votes in to Telangana MLC constituencies

Telangana MLC Elections 2021: There are 5.6 lakh voters in the two MLC graduates constituencies for which elections would be held on March 14. In Hyderabad district 169 polling centres have been set up.

This was stated by GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar here on Monday at a review meeting with the nodal officers on holding of elections.

Lokesh Kumar stated that the L B Indoor stadium has been temporarily selected as the distribution, reception and counting centre. He directed the officials concerned to arrange web-casting in every polling booth, besides providing basic facilities.

The GHMC commissioner said as the model code of conduct has already come into force, special teams are being constituted to enforce it. Additional GHMC Commissioner Priyanka Ala has been appointed as the returning officer (RO) for the elections.

According to Lokesh Kumar, the nominations would be received in her office located on the third floor of the main GHMC building. The election staff would themselves go to identified senior citizens aged over 80 years and Kovid positive persons to help them cast votes, a press release issued by GHMC.

Election timetable

Date of election notification February 16 Filing of nominations February 23 Scrutiny of nominations February 24 Date of withdrawal February 26 Date of polling March 14 8 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes March 17 Date of closure of poll process March 22

Nodal officers & duties

G venkateshwarlu SDC LA (Printing of ballot papers, arranging ballot boxes) P Saroja AC-admin (Election material, stationery) B Santosh, IAS AC-health & sanitation(Micro observer & health care) Jairaj Kennedy AC-finance, IT (IT, webcasting) J Shankarayya AC-UCD-electrical (Training) VishwajitKampati Director, EV & DM (Law & order, transport) Mohd Ziauddin CA-maintenance (DRC, provision of basic facilities) Venkataramana CPRO (media cell, paid news, voter awareness) Anuradha OSD OCD Estate Officer (24X7 call centre) Mahesh Kulkarni Chief Valuation Officer (Report, return) G Balanarsimha Swamy Personnel Officer LWS (Postal ballots)



