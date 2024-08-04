6 months on & still no doctor at PHC!

Wanaparthy : The Primary Health Centre (PHC) located on the national highway in Pebbair, Wanaparthy district, has been without a doctor for almost six months. The lack of doctors is seen as bizarre, and the centre has become more of a ‘sick centre’ than a health centre. Although village doctors are present, they are limited to sub-centres.

What’s more? With the monsoon causing an increase in the number of patients suffering from various illnesses, the absence of staff nurses and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) has turned the situation dire for patients. Previously, Dr Rakesh Reddy from Panagal PHC was deputed to this centre and served for some time before being transferred to Kadukuntla PHC. Since then, the hospital has been in a state of confusion.

Despite government claims of upgrading public hospitals to match private ones, the on-ground situation remains inadequate, especially as monsoon diseases could spread in nearby areas.

The primary health centre, which has six beds, is now dilapidated, with reports that the Congress government intended to expand it to 30 beds. The centre’s buildings are in poor condition, with roofs leaking and walls seeping rainwater. Staff working night shifts are in constant fear of what might happen next. Meanwhile, locals are questioning why there are no doctors despite the staff’s presence? The previous BRS government began new construction, demolishing some of the older, dilapidated buildings and allocating funds for the new structure. However, elections and a change in government halted progress, leaving the health centre in a state of neglect.

The residents are now requesting that two doctors be appointed to the Pebbair Primary Health Centre to provide medical services. They also urge the Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy and State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Dr G Chinnareddy to take special interest in the hospital, emphasising that a hospital on a national highway should not be overlooked.

