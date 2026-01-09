NSE in talks with IGX to develop Indian Natural Gas Futures contract

New Delhi: Stock exchange NSE said it is in discussion with Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to develop and launch Indian Natural Gas Futures, an initiative aimed at strengthening the country's natural gas market ecosystem.

The proposed futures contract will provide market participants with a transparent, efficient, and robust risk management tool aligned to the evolving natural gas pricing framework, the exchange said. This collaboration is expected to bring together NSE's expertise in the derivatives market and IGX's leadership in spot natural gas trading, price discovery, and physical market development.

The introduction of Indian Natural Gas Futures is expected to benefit gas producers, city gas distribution companies, power generators, fertiliser manufacturers, industrial consumers, traders, and financial participants by enabling effective hedging against price volatility and improving long-term planning.