  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

NSE in talks with IGX to develop Indian Natural Gas Futures contract

  • Created On:  9 Jan 2026 8:49 AM IST
NSE in talks with IGX to develop Indian Natural Gas Futures contract
X

New Delhi: Stock exchange NSE said it is in discussion with Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to develop and launch Indian Natural Gas Futures, an initiative aimed at strengthening the country's natural gas market ecosystem.

The proposed futures contract will provide market participants with a transparent, efficient, and robust risk management tool aligned to the evolving natural gas pricing framework, the exchange said. This collaboration is expected to bring together NSE's expertise in the derivatives market and IGX's leadership in spot natural gas trading, price discovery, and physical market development.

The introduction of Indian Natural Gas Futures is expected to benefit gas producers, city gas distribution companies, power generators, fertiliser manufacturers, industrial consumers, traders, and financial participants by enabling effective hedging against price volatility and improving long-term planning.

Tags

Indian Natural Gas FuturesNSE-IGX collaborationGas market risk managementPrice volatility hedgingEnergy derivatives India
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Five arrested, 421 cockfight knives seized

Five arrested, 421 cockfight knives seized

National News

More
Share it
X