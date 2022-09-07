8-year-old dies of cardiac arrest after he was injected Anesthesia

Warangal: A 8-year-old boy died due to cardiac arrest after he was injected anesthesia. The incident took place in MGM Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday.

Nihan, the youngest son of Bhukya Shiva and Lalitha of Lingya Thanda of Warangal district, had broken his right hand in an accident on September 4. He was admitted to MGM on the same day. Doctors decided to perform surgery on Tuesday. At 10.30 am, the boy was taken to operating room and while giving anesthesia, doctors found out that the boy suffered cardiac arrest. They rushed him to RICU ward and tried to give him artificial breathing. But of no use. Doctors announced that the boy was dead at about 1.10 pm.

The boy's parents and relatives staged a protest in the hospital. They expressed angry about not giving any information for about three hours. They even tried to attack doctors and police prevented them.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Chandrashekar said that a three-member committee with senior doctors was formed to probe the reasons of the boy's death.

Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy asked the MGM officials to submit a report on the incident.