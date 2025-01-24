‘82% villages covered under Gram sabhas’

Hyderabad: About 82 per cent of the villages were covered in the gram sabhas being organised by the State government during the last few days, and the meetings would be completed in the remaining 2,279 villages on Friday. According to the Panchayat Raj officials, gram sabhas were held in 3,197 gram panchayats on Thursday. The gram sabhas were concluded in 10,495 gram panchayats, and with this, the gram sabhas were successfully completed in 82 per cent of the villages. The officials said that about 95 per cent gram sabhas were conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. There was unrest in the remaining five percent of the villages. There was a festive atmosphere in the villages as gram sabhas were being held after ten years.

The official said that the government’s aim is to benefit every eligible family. “With applications of all being received, the anxiety among them reduced to a large extent, and the gram sabhas were continuing in a democratic and peaceful manner,” the officials stated. The gram sabhas had become a platform for identifying eligible persons in a completely transparent manner without any obstacles. Gram sabhas will be held in the remaining 2,279 gram panchayats on Friday.