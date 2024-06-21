A gang circulating fake notes arrested

Bhadradri Kothagudem (sujathanagar): The police are already effectively stopping the smuggling of ganja from Andhra Pradesh, and if we go into the details, fake currency notes have been raised from Andhra Pradesh forever.

Sujatanagar police have arrested a gang who were circulating fake notes in many places in Kothagudem. As detailed by Ci Venkateswarlu. Belongs to Andhra Pradesh Singamshetty Satya, Phanikumar from East Godavari district, Vamsikrishna from Rajahmundry, Suresh and Rakesh from Sujatanagar along with a four member gang who came to Nayakgudem for circulating fake currency notes were caught by the police and one of them escaped, after which the accused were remanded in custody.