A visionary rooted in public service
Rangareddy: Born on April 11, 1953, at Eliminatedu village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Rangareddy district, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy hails from an agricultural family. His parents, Bhoopal Reddy and Padmamma, instilled in him the values of hard work and community. He pursued his BA degree at Nizam College, Hyderabad, graduating in 1975. His educational journey also included PUC at Chaderghat High School in Abids, Hyderabad.
Political Career:
Manchireddy Kishan Reddy has emerged as a prominent figure in the political landscape, currently representing the Ibrahimpatnam Legislative Assembly constituency on behalf of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Party. His political journey is marked by key milestones:
- 26-Jan-2022: TRS Party President KCR appointed Manchireddy Kishan Reddy as the president of TRS Party for Ranga Reddy District.
- 21-Apr-2015: During this period, Kishan Reddy engaged with his followers in Ibrahimpatnam to discuss speculations about joining the TRS. He left the decision to his followers and met with Nara Lokesh, further fueling speculations.
- 22-Apr-2015: Confirming the speculations, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy met with CM KCR at his official residence and announced his decision tWo join the TRS party. He cited the development of his constituency as the primary reason for the switch and resigned from the position of TDP Rangareddy district president.
Personal Life
Beyond his political endeavors, Kishan Reddy finds strength in his family. He is married to Mukunda, and the couple shares the joy of raising two sons, Prashanth Kumar Reddy, and Venkateshwar Reddy, along with a daughter.