AC to conduct open induction rally for sports cadets

Hyderabad: Artillery Centre, Secunderabad, will conduct an open induction rally for sports cadets in Boys Sports Company, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad (Makhan Singh Athletics Stadium & Handball Ground) from February 20 to 24.

A release said on Tuesday that the selection trials, physical and technical skills test in athletics and handball discipline will be held under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches and officers. The selection will be provisional until approved by the SAI.

The selection will remain provisional until approved by the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (MoD) Army/SAI.

The selected cadets will be intimated after the final approval is received.

Preference will be given to those candidates who are first three position holders in an individual event or members of winner and runners-up team in national tournaments, State championships, School Federation Games competitions and inter- zonal competitions, said a senior Defence wing officer.