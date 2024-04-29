Live
Academic Excellence award for KITS College Singapore
Karimangar: In a befitting honour, the KITS Engineering College of Singapore in Singapore, has been selected for the Academic Excellence Award by Brainovision organisation. The information was shared by the director Dr Kandukuri Shankar in a statement on Sunday.
Notably, the Brainovison organisation examines colleges in the country and prioritises awards for various categories. As a part of this, KITS has been selected for the Bharat Academic Excellence Award for the academic year 2022-23.
Executive Director of the college, Voditala Indraneel received the award from AICTE Chief Coordinator Buddha Chandrasekhar at the ceremony held at YVS Murthy Auditorium, at Andhra University Vishakhapatnam recently.
On this occasion, College chairman Captain V Lakshmi Kantarao, College secretary and Husnabad former MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar and various heads of departments were felicitated.