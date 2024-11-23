Accord tax exemption to ‘The Sabarmati Report’: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, urged the state government to provide a tax exemption for the movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’. He praised the film for exposing the conspiracies of the Congress party and a section of the media, which allegedly distorted history and misrepresented the Godhra incident. He commended the filmmakers, actors, and producers for delivering such an extraordinary movie.

Bandi Sanjay watched the movie at GVK Mall in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, accompanied by BJP state vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy, SC Morcha National Secretary S Kumar, State Treasurer Shantikumar, Dr Prakash Reddy, and spokesperson J Sangappa. Speaking afterwards, he said, “‘The Sabarmati Report’ is a remarkable film. Hats off to the director, producer, and actors. This is a must-watch for everyone. It is a film without controversies, revealing the truth, which is as potent as fire. The Congress party distorted the history of this country, adding baseless narratives and concealing facts. In the Godhra incident, the Congress supported one group, fueling communal hatred to gain political advantage. This film exposes the conspiracy behind the killing of karsevaks returning from Ayodhya.”

He also expressed concerns that conspiracies to suppress the truth persist to this day, accusing the Congress party of constantly distorting facts. Referring to certain communities celebrating Pakistan's cricket victories in India and the existence of "mini Pakistans" or "mini Bangladeshs," he stressed the need for societal change and awareness of reality.

He also appealed to Congress workers to view the film and uncover the truth. The Minister noted that the Uttar Pradesh government has granted a tax exemption for the film and urged the Telangana government to follow suit.