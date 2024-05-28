Additional collector explains the counting process.

Gadwal: District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Apoorva Chauhan emphasized the importance of diligence by counting supervisors, counting assistants, and micro observers to prevent errors during the Lok Sabha election counting. They underwent training, which included a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the procedures, in the collector's office conference hall. Apoorva Chauhan stressed that the Nagar Kurnool Parliament counting process must adhere to election rules.





It is advised to perform the duties as per the rules. He said that special buses will be arranged for the counting staff to reach on time. As part of the counting process, counting duties should be performed with full care. He said that counting of postal ballots should start at 08:00 AM on the day of counting, and counting of EVMs should start at 08:30 AM. He said to write the result sheet for each round and give the result. He said that 16 counting tables will be set up in Gadwal segment and 14 counting tables in Alampur segment. In the presence of the respective agents the control unit is switched on and the amount recorded in the control unit.





The total number of votes recorded in the unit and the votes recorded in Form 17C should be reported to the agents. The officials were directed to carry out the election duties in a coordinated manner without any disturbance in the election counting process.



RDO Ram Chander, DRDO Narsinga Rao, Trainer Timma Reddy, staff of concerned election department and others participated in this program.