  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Additional collector explains the counting process.

Additional collector explains the counting process.
x
Highlights

District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Apoorva Chauhan emphasized the importance of diligence by counting supervisors, counting assistants, and micro observers to prevent errors during the Lok Sabha election counting

Gadwal: District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Apoorva Chauhan emphasized the importance of diligence by counting supervisors, counting assistants, and micro observers to prevent errors during the Lok Sabha election counting. They underwent training, which included a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the procedures, in the collector's office conference hall. Apoorva Chauhan stressed that the Nagar Kurnool Parliament counting process must adhere to election rules.


It is advised to perform the duties as per the rules. He said that special buses will be arranged for the counting staff to reach on time. As part of the counting process, counting duties should be performed with full care. He said that counting of postal ballots should start at 08:00 AM on the day of counting, and counting of EVMs should start at 08:30 AM. He said to write the result sheet for each round and give the result. He said that 16 counting tables will be set up in Gadwal segment and 14 counting tables in Alampur segment. In the presence of the respective agents the control unit is switched on and the amount recorded in the control unit.


The total number of votes recorded in the unit and the votes recorded in Form 17C should be reported to the agents. The officials were directed to carry out the election duties in a coordinated manner without any disturbance in the election counting process.

RDO Ram Chander, DRDO Narsinga Rao, Trainer Timma Reddy, staff of concerned election department and others participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X