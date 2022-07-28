Adhere to quality standards in preparation of food in hostels

Kamareddy: District Food Inspector Sunitha said that sundry provisions and vegetables with quality standards should be used to prepare food in welfare hostels.

District Food Inspector Sunitha visited Borlam and Rama Reddy Mandal Uppalvae Social Welfare Hostels in Bansuwada Mandal on Thursday. The rice, sundry provisions, vegetables and cooking utensils in the hostel were examined. She told HWO to use good quality cooking oils.

She said that the nutritional values ​​are not present in the expired food and sometimes they harm the health of the students. She said that only those within the expiry date of the provision packets should be taken. She said not to use adulterated products. Had lunch with the students. Cooking utensils should be kept clean.