Advanced Cancer Treatment Services Now Available in Warangal

September 10, Mulugu ‘X’ Road, Hanamkonda: TThe best cancer-related medical treatments are now available to the people of Warangal. Renova Bannu Hospitals, launched by the Renova Group of Hospitals, has been established at Mulugu ‘X’ Road, Hanamkonda. The Chief Guest at the inauguration was Shri Nayini Rajender Reddy, MLA of Warangal West Constituency. He was accompanied by Smt. Gundu Sudharani, Mayor of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation; Shri E.V. Srinivas Rao, General Secretary of TPCC; Dr. Sri Goda; and other public representatives. Shri Sridhar Peddireddy, Founder & CEO of Renova Group of Hospitals; Dr. Veeramalla Charanjith Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Bannu Arogyaada Seva Society; Dr. Rajesh Bollam, Medical & Hemato Oncologist and Director of Renova Bannu Hospitals, Warangal; along with other medical experts and staff also participated in the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nayini Rajender Reddy acknowledged the hardships faced by people due to cancer and congratulated the management of Renova Bannu Hospitals for making state-of-the-art, comprehensive cancer treatment accessible to the common man in Warangal, the second largest city in Telangana. He also appreciated the hospital for creating employment opportunities for the youth in the Hanamkonda constituency. He expressed hope that the newly opened Renova Bannu Hospitals—backed by a team of experienced doctors and dedicated management—would be at the forefront of delivering high-quality medical services. He emphasized that the hospital should operate with compassion, ethical values, and without an excessive profit motive.

Speaking on the occasion, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrs. Gundu Sudharani urged the Renova management to organize free medical camps to raise awareness about breast cancer, and to ensure that better medical services are provided to the underprivileged people of Warangal through Aarogyasri services.

Later, Founder & CEO of Renova Group of Hospitals, Sri Sridhar Peddireddy, stated that Renova Bannu Hospitals is set to become the first comprehensive cancer hospital in the Warangal region, the second largest city in Telangana. He explained that the hospital's advanced services are now accessible not only to residents of Warangal city but also to people from surrounding areas in the district. He noted that in the past, patients had to travel to Hyderabad for quality cancer treatment. Now, Renova Bannu Hospitals is ready to provide world-class care at their doorstep. The hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as the Halcyon Image-Guided Radiation Machine and PET-CT scan. In addition, comprehensive oncology services—including surgical, medical, and radiation oncology—as well as state-of-the-art laboratory and radiology imaging departments, will be available under one roof, ensuring holistic cancer care for the people of Warangal.

He also announced that Renova Group’s services will soon be available in Delhi, Allahabad (Prayagraj), and Bhubaneswar, with plans to expand to all major cities across India in the near future.

The program was attended by Dr. Aleti Ravinder Reddy, Chief Surgical Oncologist, Renova Bannu Hospitals, Warangal, Dr. Vinodh Kumar Dussa, Senior Surgical Oncologist, Renova Bannu Hospitals, Dr. Y. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Chief Radiation Oncologist, Renova Bannu Hospitals, Warangal, Dr. A. Nikhil Kumar, Senior Radiation Oncologist, Renova Bannu Hospitals, Warangal, Warangal, Dr. K. Shiva Kumar, Hemato Oncologist, Renova Bannu Hospitals, Warangal, Dr. Tarun Reddy Banala, Surgical Oncologist, Renova Bannu Hospitals, Warangal, Dr. Kiran Barla, Consultant Radiologist, Renova Bannu Hospitals, Warangal, Dr. W.Indivar Kiran Medical Director, Renova Group of Hospitals, Mr. Janardhan, Chief Technology Officer, Renova Group of Hospitals, Mr. Ravindranath Garaga, COO, Renova Group of Hospitals, Dr. G. Priyanka, Center Head, Renova Bannu Hospitals, Warangal, along with several other doctors, non-medical staff, and hospital officials, also participated in the event.