AIDWA Submits a Pittetion to DC to improve Fecilities in the District hospitals.

Gadwal : A. Narmada, the district secretary of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), called for the resolution of various issues plaguing government hospitals in the district. On Monday, a petition was submitted to the District Collector, highlighting the need for improvements in all government hospitals across the district. The petition followed a 15-day survey conducted by AIDWA, which assessed the services and facilities in different mandals and the district hospital.

The survey revealed significant deficiencies, including a shortage of beds, lack of regular doctors and staff nurses, and inadequate facilities at the Gattu mandal center hospital, which also serves patients from the neighboring KT doddi mandal. Narmada urged the immediate expansion of the hospital to 30 beds. Additionally, the protective wall construction at Maldakal was found to be substandard and requires completion. Other issues identified include a shortage of doctors, nurses, DEOs, lab technicians, proper medicines, and nutrition kits. In several mandal hospitals, there is a lack of ANMs, functional bathrooms, and reliable water supply.

With the onset of the rainy season, there is an increased risk of seasonal diseases such as malaria, typhoid, and cholera, underscoring the urgent need for these improvements. Participants in the petition submission included Lalita, Padmavathi, Venkateswari, Radha, Krishna Veni, Kalavathi, and others.