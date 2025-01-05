Aija Premier League Season-09: Grand Celebration of Sports and Festivity

Gadwal: Aija Print and Electronic Media Team Grandly Inaugurates Second Day of IPL Tournament.

To mark the Sankranti festival, the Aija Premier League (IPL) Season-09 is being organized under the aegis of the Aija Cricket Association (ICA) at the premises of Sri Sri Sri Tikka Veereshwara Swamy Temple in Aija town.

On the second day of the event, the organizers invited prominent print and electronic media representatives from Aija town and mandal as chief guests. The event was supported by Aija’s former Single Window Chairman, Sankapuram Ramudu, and Aija Municipal Councillor, CM Suresh.

The IPL organizers honored the chief guests with shawls and mementos as a token of appreciation for their presence.

The event also saw the active participation of tournament organizers Navdeep and Karate Venu, BRSV District President Mala Mallikarjun, players, and other dignitaries. The tournament continues to celebrate sportsmanship and the festive spirit of Sankranti.