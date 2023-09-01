  • Menu
Air Vice Marshal PS Wadodkar new head of CAW

Air Vice Marshal PS Wadodkar new head of CAW
Air Vice Marshal PS Wadodkar assumed the command of the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad on 01 Sep 23.

Secunderabad: Air Vice Marshal PS Wadodkar assumed the command of the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad on 01 Sep 23. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in June 1990.

He is a Qualified Flying Instructor with over 3000 hours of accident-free flying on various fighter and trainer aircraft. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College. College of Air Warfare and National Defence College.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important appointments that include command of a fighter squadron as well as important operational and instructional appointments. The Air Officer has rich operational experience in air defence, ground attack, strategic reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

