Just In
Alampur MLA Seeks Funds for Sports Development and Mini Stadiums
Alampur MLA Vijayudu met with Delhi Telangana State Special Representative and Telangana Olympic Association President Jitender Reddy, submitting a memorandum requesting the allocation of substantial funds for sports development and the construction of mini stadiums in various mandals of Alampur constituency.
During the meeting, MLA Vijayudu highlighted the lack of proper sports facilities in several villages of Alampur, which has led to talented athletes moving away from sports. He also mentioned the remarkable performances of students in the recent CM Cup sports competitions and other events, where they secured gold medals at district and state levels.
The MLA emphasized that the development of sports infrastructure and the allocation of necessary funds would further encourage and nurture local talent, contributing to the overall growth of the constituency.
Responding positively, Jitender Reddy assured full support for the sports development initiatives in Alampur. He promised to provide the required assistance to improve sports infrastructure and facilities in the region.