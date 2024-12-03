Alampur Youth Congress Appeals for Cabinet Role for Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: Alampur: Alampur Youth Congress President Jogula Ravi, along with other leaders, made a heartfelt appeal to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud to provide a deserving ministerial position to former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar.

The request was made during the visit of Mahesh Kumar Goud to the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur. Jogula Ravi highlighted the backwardness of the Alampur constituency and emphasized the need for focused development. He pointed out that with the establishment of a people's government under the Congress, steps should be taken to address the constituency's long-standing issues and ensure its progress.

Ravi urged the TPCC President to support Alampur's "beloved son," Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, by securing him a rightful place in the cabinet. He expressed confidence that Sampath Kumar’s leadership and vision would drive significant development in Alampur, which has long been regarded as a backward taluka.

The delegation also included other local leaders, including Jogula Ravi, former Sarpanch of Erravalli village, who expressed their hopes for a brighter future under Sampath Kumar's leadership and requested the TPCC's continued support in achieving this vision.