‘Alarming decline in reading & writing skills among students due to reliance on AI tools

Every citizen has the responsibility to ensure that all children are provided with equal opportunities in education, as well as cultural and sports opportunities, as guaranteed by the Constitution, said High Court Advocate Nihal Kovali.

On Friday, he along with Colonel Rajneesh Kapoor inaugurated the Model United Nations (MUN) program organized by intermediate students at Meridian School, Banjara Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that today’s students, apart from studies, hardly get a chance to move forward in arts and sports according to their interests. He emphasized that only when students receive proper training and equal opportunities will the objectives of the Constitution be truly fulfilled.

He encouraged students participating in the MUN to openly express their ideas, stressing that students will play a crucial role in building the nation’s future.

He also observed that reading and writing habits among students are declining, as they are increasingly dependent on ChatGPT, AI, and Google for everything.

He warned that this reliance could lead to serious consequences in the future. He urged every student to focus on reading and writing, stating that only through discussions can opinions and problems come to light.