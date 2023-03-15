All arrangements in place for Inter exams in Khammam

Khammam: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Intermediate examinations beginning on March 15(Wednesday) in erstwhile district.

As many as 55, 724 students would be appearing for exams at 98 centres set up in erstwhile Khammam district. In Khammam, 35, 857 students of which 17,890 first year students and 17,967 second year students would appear for the exams.

District Collector VP Gautham informed on Tuesday that 65 centres have been set up for conducting the exams. Ten sitting squads and three flying squads have been formed to monitor the exams. A control room with numbers 9948904023 and 7793916207 is set up in the district. In Kothagudem district, 19,867 students of which 10, 363 first year and 9,504 second year students would appear for the exams at 35 centres. A control room with numbers 7997994366, 8919961013 and 9441817478 is set up in the district, informed district Collector Anudeep on Tuesday.

TSRTC officials are directed to additional buses for the convenience of students. The students could access a toll-free, 24/7 helpline number Tele Manas – 14416 if they need counseling to get rid of anxiety about the exams, they said.