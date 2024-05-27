All set for MLC bypoll today

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the MLC bypoll to Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal graduate’s constituency. Graduates from 34 Assembly constituencies spread across the erstwhile districts of Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal will exercise their franchise on Monday.

This election has become a prestige issue for all the three major political parties -- Congress, BRS and BJP. Chintapandu Naveen a.k.a Teenmar Mallanna from the Congress, Anugula Rakesh Reddy from the BRS and Gujjula Premender Reddy from the BJP are in the fray, besides 49 others.

Teenmar Mallanna is a well-known face in the state. He represents the Munnuru Kapu caste while the BJP and BRS have fielded Reddy candidates. The Congress is pinning high hopes of winning the seat as it had not only announced the name of the candidate in advance but also had its MLAs in 33 out of 34 Assembly segments.

But it is being said that Mallanna did not get the kind of support he was expecting from the party cadre as they felt that importance was being given to those who joined the party recently. In view of this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held meetings with the CPI, CPM, TJS and some key academicians to seek their support so that the Congress bags the seat.

On the other hand, the BRS, which is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat, had given the responsibility of campaign to its working president K T Rama Rao.

The BRS highlighted Rakesh Reddy’s qualification as BITS Pilani alumni, wherever he went for campaign. BJP candidate Premender Reddy is not new to MLC polls. He is a key party leader and to ensure his win BJP state president G Kishan Reddy personally took interest and held regular meetings with the rank and file. The saffron party is optimistic of winning the seat and hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma would help Premender win the bypoll.

Meanwhile, CEO Vikas Raj said that elections will be conducted with ballot paper and using ballot boxes. No EVM is used because the preferential voting method is applicable for the MLC elections. Order of preference will be marked with violet sketch pen supplied by the Polling Officer. The State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements in 600 polling stations and 5 auxiliary polling stations where 4.6 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise.