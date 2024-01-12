All the School aged children should stay in the School

An awareness Rally was launched by the Loksatta party leader M Veeresh at Nadinni village of Kalur Timman Doddi Mandal.



The rally was organised under the auspices of MB foundation and Hans Foundation to create awareness of Child labour eradication.

On this occasion the Loksatta party leader and journalist M Veeresh stated that the future of the nation is dependent on the education of the children of Today.If the children are educated and well trained to day the future of the nation will be brighter .

Now a days the Nadi gadda area is very famous for child labour and back ward in education.So every citizen should consider it is their duty to eradicate the child labour in the district He also urged the civic society and the officials should step forward hand in hand to eradicate the child labour system in the district.

The members of MB foundation, And Hans foundation and other officials were participated along with the school children.