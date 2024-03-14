Alliance with BRS, BSP may get Adilabad, Nagarkurnool seats

Hyderabad: The BRS is likely to be out of contest for the Adilabad Lok Sabha segment in the ensuing elections thanks to the alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, which has sought the seat.

In the wake of alliance talks between the two parties, BSP national coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gowtham came to KCR’s residence on Wednesday. Both discussed seat-sharing adjustments. As part of the alliance BSP has been asking for Adilabad and Nagarkurnool LS seats. According to information, State party chief RS Praveen Kumar will contest from Nagarkurnool and Seedam Ganapati from Adilabad.

Both parties had announced their alliance; even BSP supremo Mayawati had also given her consent. The BRS has so far announced candidates for nine constituencies and leaving two to BSP. The party had to leave two seats after MP P Ramulu joined BJP and got ticket for his son Bharat. Party senior leader in Adilabad and former MP G Nagesh joined BJP and got ticket. The BRS has been facing crisis in Adilabad with several senior leaders deserting the party.

On Wednesday senior leader KoneruKonappa resigned from the party. Sources said another leader AIndrakaran Reddy is also looking to leave; both may be joining the Congress They were upset with the BRS-BSP alliance.