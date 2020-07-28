Amid Coronavirus chaos, Warangal MGMH hospital chief quits for his post

Warangal: In a development that indicates that all is not well in the administration of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), its Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao has tendered his resignation to his post. The timing of the resignation comes in as a shock at a time when the region is witnessing a spurt in cases of coronavirus. According to reports, the Head of Orthopaedic Department Dr Venkateshwar Rao assumed the duties as in-charge Superintendent.

Although Dr Srinivas Rao, in his letter to DME, had reportedly cited health reasons for his resignation, the speculation is rife that he was under immense pressure from the local politicos on various issues, besides lack of infrastructural facilities in the hospital.

The number of Covid-19 cases on July 27 in Warangal Urban 152, Warangal Rural 25, Mahabubabad 14, Jangaon 18, Bhupalpally 20 and Mulugu 32.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1610 new Covid cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. As a result, total cases rose to 57,142 and deceased count to 480 so far. In view of directions from High Court, the health department released a comprehensive and detailed health bulletin, with 59 pages, for the first time.The bulletin had additional information of vacant beds in private hospitals and containment zones.