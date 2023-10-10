Amit Shah lashes BRS, Congress, says BJP will form govt. on December 3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has arrived in Adilabad from Nagpur to participate in the Adilabad Jana Garjana Sabha to start the campaign for the upcoming elections. continued his tirade with BRS government and lashed at KCR.





Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said that they would get goosebumps hearing the name of Komuram Bhim. The union minister asked the people who they are going give mandate in the next elections and hoped that BJP will form the government on December 3.

Amit Shah expressed that the state needs a double engine government, referring to the BJP government at both the central and state levels. He further stated that if the BJP comes to power, Liberation Day will be celebrated in every district. Amit Shah lashed at KCR asserting that the latter only wants to make his son K Taraka Ramarao as chief minister forgetting about the the people's welfare. He went on to allege that there are more number of farmers suicides in the Telangana and asked KCR about the fulfillment of promises made to Tribals. The union minister alleged that the BRS works at the behest of MIM and opined that there is a need for BJP government in the state for welfare of the people.

Amit Shah highlighted the formation of a turmeric board for the benefit of turmeric farmers during his speech in Adilabad and alleged that CM KCR has not allocated a land for the tribal university. He credited Prime Minister Modi for establishing the tribunal to resolve the issue of Krishna river water sharing and urged the people to unite and work towards removing KCR from power and give the mandate for the BJP.

The union Home Minister lauded Prime Minister Modi for appointing a tribal woman as the President of India and for introducing several schemes for the development of tribals. He said central government has decided to build tribal museum with Rs. 200 crore. He claimed that during the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Modi, there have been no allegations of corruption on the government and called on that people should make Modi as Prime Minister once again in 2024.

Amit Shah also took a jibe at Congress saying that it has deceived the poor with false promises and is now coming up with new promises.

Earlier, he was welcomed at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium by Telangana state BJP President Kishan Reddy, National Promotion Secretary Bandi Sanjay, and MP Soyam Bapu Rao.











