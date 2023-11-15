  • Menu
Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Nov 18

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Highlights

  • To release the party Assembly election manifesto
  • To address public meetings in Gadwal and Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Union Minister Amit Shah to release the party manifesto, address public meetings and participate in road shows on November 18 in Telangana.

Shah will address public meetings in Gadwal and Nalgonda in the morning. He will participate in the party poll campaign in Waranal East in the afternoon. Similarly, Shah will also take part in a roadshow in Rajenderanagar Assembly segment in the evening, and he will return to Delhi late in the evening on the same day.

