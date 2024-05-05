Announcement of BRS candidate opens can of worms

Warangal : Already down in the dumps with several leaders deserting the party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has a new problem. By announcing Enugula Rakesh Reddy as its candidate for the ensuing election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency, the BRS leadership seems to have invited a sort of revolt by the senior leaders in the district. Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who reportedly backed the candidature of Rakesh Reddy, appears to be in the eye of a storm.

The moot point of the leaders who are opposing Rakesh’s candidature is that he had joined the BRS just six months ago. The BRS leaders contended that when there are quite a few who participated in the Telangana Movement how would Rakesh get the ticket. “It will certainly hurt the morale of the leaders who have been with the party for years. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is said to be a close aide of KCR, is trying to rule the roost in Warangal politics,” a senior BRS leader told The Hans India.



It’s learnt that several leaders, including former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar and MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy are unhappy as they were not consulted before announcing Rakesh for the Council election. It’s also learnt that Vinay Bhaskar met the party’s working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday and explained the opposition to the candidature of Rakesh among the party leaders.



Some of the candidates who aspired for the ticket are – Kakatiya Urban Development Authority former chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Vikalangula Corporation former chairman K Vasudeva Reddy and Telangana State Toddy Tapper Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited former chairman Palle Ravi Kumar.

