Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
138 cases logged amounting to loss of Rs 4.76 crore
Kothagudem: “The district witnessed an 18% increase in cybercrimes this year,” reported Dr Vineeth G, Superintendent of Police during the annual crime report presentation on Thursday. The Superintendent disclosed that 138 cybercrime cases were documented, resulting in a loss of Rs 4.76 crore. Notably, convictions in 1,493 out of 2,889 cases led to a 51.67% conviction rate, marking an 8.77% increase.
He reported a remarkable 100% decrease in cases of robbery and murder for gain. The crime statistics for the year indicated increase in murders (23.8%), violent crimes (4.97%), deadly car crashes (11.3%), POCSO cases (2.38%), crimes against SC/ST (7.69%), and females (7.25%).
However, a decline was observed in common thefts (27.12%) and rape cases (6.56%). In 2023, a total of 5,293 cases were reported, representing a 0.35% increase in the crime rate. The police also successfully seized 4,734 kg of ganja valued at Rs 11.62 crore. The report revealed 43 left-wing extremist cases in 2023, leading to the detention of 80 primary accused, including three LOS commanders, one LOS Dy Commander, and a State committee member. Notably, five Maoists surrendered, while two, Madakam Yerraiah and Sodi Ganga, were slain in a confrontation beneath the Cherla police station limits. The police seized various explosive materials, land mines, weapons, and Rs 24.25 lakh in cash in connection with these cases.
Meanwhile, in a bid to combat the growing menace of narcotics, Dr Vineeth G announced the establishment of a dedicated narcotics unit in Kothagudem district to bolster their anti-drug efforts.