Another cop dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A week after Jogipet SI died of coronavirus, an assistant sub-inspector who tested positive succumbed to the virus on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Yousuf who was attached to Bachupally police station tested positive for coronavirus on July 21 and was admitted to a private hospital on the following day. He was later shifted to another hospital in Kukatpally on July 25 for better treatment.

On Thursday, Yousuf's health condition worsened and was put on a ventilator. He died while undergoing treatment. Bachupally inspector P Jagadeeshwar condoled the death of Yousuf and said that they lost a family member due to the virus.

Last week, an assistant sub-inspector from the intelligence department in Jogipet died of coronavirus. On June 16, a home guard working with Dabeerpura police station died due to coronavirus and a 37-year-old constable lost the fight against coronavirus and succumbed to the virus.

Telangana on Thursday reported 2,092 coronavirus positive cases and 13 deaths due to the virus. The total count in the state stood at 73,050.