Are you Telangana police or BRS police? Kishan asks cops

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and BJP Huzurabad MLA EatalaRajender on Sunday came down heavily on Telangana police and the State government.



Addressing a joint media conference here, they took strong exception to the government once again bringing an order for conversion of land in Nirmal town which is opposed by local farmers and people.

Reddy said former BJP MLA YeletiMaheswar Reddy had gone fast in support of people's struggle opposing the master plan.

Instead of addressing the issue, the government let police indiscriminately lathi-charge BJP leaders and farmers. About 30 youngsters have been seriously injured; several others sustained head injuries.

He strongly condemned the arrest of BJP national vice-president D K Aruna who was going to Nirmal to express support to the fasting ex- MLA. The police "forcefully dragged her and arrested her."

The police who are to maintain peace, law and order are acting like BRS party leaders.

"I want to make it clear to the police that the Kalwakuntla family will remain in power for only four more months. You need to act as per law and not function in a partisan manner," he said.

Reddy said not only in Nirmal and Adilabad, but people in villages across the State are facing problems due to the Dhrani portal. The BRS legislators and leaders have been threatening people to part with their lands or face cases. He said the party won’t be scared of arrests and police suppression; it will continue to question the government's ‘irregularities’ and ‘corruption’.

He highlighted police highhandedness against a tribal woman in LB Nagar and said the party would stand with her. Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of running a 'Naya Nizam' government, he said there is no security for lands in Telangana. ‘The police have besieged Suryapet during the CM's meeting.

"Wherever KCR and his son go the police are taking leaders of political parties and civil society into preventive custody."

Reddy alleged the government has left governance to winds and turned it into a real estate company. He said insecure Kalwakuntla family turned Telangana into a police State.

The police arrests and suppression of civil rights have become an order of the day.

Eatala said the police in Telangana are not acting as per law but dancing to tunes of the CM.

He alleged efforts are being made to question character of a tribal woman who suffered due to police atrocities.

There was no action against the police in the case of an alleged custodial death of a dalit woman, Mariyamma, in Addaguduru police station in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Similarly, no action was taken in the case of a BJP activist committing suicide who left a note that he was forced to take extreme step due to police harassment.

Besides, he listed incidents in Huzurabad and Addagutta in Secundrabad. Eatala asked the police to follow law or else they will have to face due process of law and punishment.