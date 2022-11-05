Arrangements for counting of votes at brisk pace

Nalgonda: After conducting peaceful by-election in Munugodu constituency on Thursday, the election officials are now focusing on making arrangements for the counting of votes saved in the EVM machines that will be done on Sunday.

Tight Security arranged at counting center

There are 298 polling stations in 7 mandals of the constituency, but counting of votes will be carried out at FCI warehouse godown located in Nalgonda. According to officials, the counting process will start at 8 am.

21 tables Arranged ....

As many as 21 tables have been set up to count the votes in the EVMs. A micro observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant will be deployed to count the votes on each table. 75 counting staff has been appointed for the total counting. 300 officials been deputed to provide EVMs to others.

Counting will be completed in 15 rounds

21 tables will be set up for counting and the votes related to each polling station will be counted on each table. In this way, the votes of 21 polling stations will be counted per round. Counting will be completed in 15 rounds.

The result of the first round will come before 9 am.

The counting process will start at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first . Later, in the presence of the candidates who contested the election, the strong rooms will be opened and staff will bring EVMs to the counting hall. Votes counting will be carried out in 21 tables. The first round result will come before 9am. Thereafter counting of votes will get momentum. The bypoll result likely to be announced by 1pm, as it is possible to count 4 rounds in an hour.

Tight security at counting center

Tight security has been arranged at the counting which takes place at the State warehouse corporation godowns located at Arjalabhavi in Nalgonda town. First the State police, then the Armed Police and the CPRPF Police are on guard at the counting center.

Two-tiered security has been arranged at strong rooms. On Friday, counting center was inspected by District Collector, Election Officer Vinay Krishna Reddy, Additional Collectors Bhaskar Rao, Rahul Sharma, RO Rohitsingh and others.