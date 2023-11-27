Arrangements in place for Assembly polls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election authorities have made all necessary arrangements for smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Assembly elections to be held on Thursday. As many as 4,119 polling stations have been set up in the district with needed infrastructure.

With 15 Assembly constituencies and over 45 lakh voters in the district voter information lips (VIS) have been distributed by the booth-level officers (BLOs) under the guidance of the district election officer (DEO) and returning officers (RO).

According to Hyderabad DEO Ronald Rose, ahead of elections the authorities have taken up comprehensive measures at polling stations and security measures, including 24/7 surveillance, across the city. Apart from security measures, infrastructure such as ramps, drinking water, toilets and other facilities, are provided for voters in polling centres. At each polling station, parking facilities have been identified in government and private places.

Authorities have identified 1,836 as critical polling stations of a total 4,119 stations. The DEO has delineated implementation of webcasting, facilitating real-time monitoring of polling stations, and strategically locating micro observers at critical polling stations. “Vehicles responsible for transporting the EVMs would be equipped with GPS tracking systems,” he said.

The ECI had sanctioned 4,978 EVMs, but extra 4,368 units were found necessary. Accordingly, a total of 9,346 EVMs will be used in the district.

The DEO said every constituency will have five polling stations for each of three themes. A total of 225 booths will be set up on the polling day. The district will have 75 women-managed stations, 15 differently-abled managed stations, and 15 youth-managed stations. It will also have 75 model stations.

Rose said in PWD stations all election staff will be PWD persons. Similarly, women-themed polling booths will be managed by women. In Hyderabad nearly 50% of voters are women, with a strength of 21.62 lakh.

Moreover, he said voter information slips have been distributed to the disabled. “All measures are being taken to ensure that the 22,000 disabled in the district vote.” Hearing impaired people are being specially made aware of the right to vote through sign language. We are printing ballot papers in braille, specially for the visually-challenged voters.

To avoid untoward incidents at the polling stations, Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) will be deployed. The precautionary measures are in addition to deploying a micro-observer and live webcasting of polling stations.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said the CAPF will be deployed at critical polling stations, bolstered by 391 route mobiles. “As many as 129 patrolling vehicles, 220 Blue Colts, and 122 other vehicles will be on the move to respond promptly to Dial 100 calls and address any incidents that may arise,” he added.

Over 45 flying squad teams and 45 static surveillance teams, along with pickets, are already operational in the city. The commissioner said as Section 144 will be in clamped; people are instructed not to gather. They should leave for homes after voting