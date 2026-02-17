Aruna welcomes BJP’s victory for Narayanpet Municipal Chair

Mahabubnagar: Member of Parliament DK Aruna expressed happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing the Narayanpet Municipal chair. She thanked the people of Narayanpet for extending their support to the party in the municipal elections and reiterated her commitment to the town’s development.

Aruna recalled that the voters of Narayanpet Assembly constituency and the town had earlier given her a strong mandate in the Parliamentary elections. She said the public had reposed faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi at the Centre and expected rapid development of the municipality under her representation.

Stating that the people voted for the BJP with the hope of improving civic infrastructure and overall growth of Narayanpet, the MP assured that she would extend full cooperation for the municipality’s development. She conveyed her thanks to every voter who supported the BJP candidates in the municipal polls and assured that efforts would be made to meet public expectations.