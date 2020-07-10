All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's statement over the damage caused to temple and mosque at the secretariat during the demolition of buildings.

The CM said that the government would construct the temple and mosque much bigger while constructing the new secretariat complex.

Owaisi said that he welcomed the Chief Minister's statement over the damage caused to the places of worship at the secretariat complex. In a series of tweets, he said that a detailed statement will be issued by the United Muslim Forum very soon.

Received the following statement regarding the places of worship in the recently demolished Secretariat complex:



Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his regret & pain over some inconvenience caused to the temple and Mosque in the Secretariat premises due to the demolition works taking place there.





....the demolition works taking place there.



The CM declared that in the new Secretariat premises itself, a new temple and Mosque would be constructed in a more spacious site, at the government's cost.





Home minister Mahmood Ali also welcomed the Chief Minister's decision to construct the religious places on a grand scale with the government funds. "The CM has clarified that a new temple and mosque will be built on a larger scale in the new secretariat which will be technically advanced and people's friendly," the minister said.

Even the employees of secretariat thanked the Chief Minister for announcing the construction of the new temple and mosque in the secretariat.