Asifabad: Man kills mother after she refuses him money for alcohol

A man killed his mother after she refused to give money for alcohol at NTR colony in Rebbena mandal centre in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. He attacked her mother who succumbed to the injuries on Sunday morning.

According to Rebbena sub-inspector Deekonda Ramesh, the accused Linganna (39) who was jobless has addicted to alcohol. On Saturday evening, the accused demanded money from his mother Shankaramma (60), a daily wager who refused to give him money. In a fit of rage, the accused thrashed his mother with a stick when she did not give him money.

Seriously injured Shankaramma was shifted to a government hospital where she succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.

The police said that the accused has released from jail on bail recently and was harassing his mother to give money for alcohol. Linganna was staying with his mother after his wife left him since she was unable to bear his harassment.

The police registered a case on the complaint lodged by Shankaramma's daughter-in-law and launched an investigation.