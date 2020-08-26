At least in illegal construction matters, government should take quick action, opines Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the High Court Division Bench comprising Justice A. Raja Shekar Reddy and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a public interest litigation filed by S.Narsimha Reddy seeking to demolish the illegal construction work and the extension work carried out by the Government. The petitioner further alleged that illegal construction work of multi-storied building works is going on by removing green belt area and demolishing the drainage system in Rajiv Gruhakalpa Housing Project in Sy No 348/1 of Jagadgirigutta Village, Qutubullapur Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.



Special GP attached to AG P. Radhive informed the Court that with regard to the veracity of the allegation it needs some time to get instructions from the concerned departments, later on, will file a counter-affidavit.

Justice A.Rajashekar Reddy showed dissatisfaction over the request and said that it is not that every time the Court should give direction. At least in the illegal construction matters, the Government should be quick enough to take action and come back to the Court.

Moreover, Justice RajaShekar Reddy pointed out that 'by the time you get instructions, building construction will be completed and more complications may arise. When a plea is filed the Court has to pass the orders, you have to wait for that. When a serious allegation is made the Government can take action and report to the court that action has already been taken', Justice Raja Shekar Reddy suggested.

Further, Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy observed that 'in the green belt area huge multi-storied buildings are coming up, we cannot delay more, if buildings are constructed and allotted to the buyers, it will lead to further complication'.

The High Court bench issued notices to the respondent Government departments and directed the registry to list the matter on September 1.