Attempted murder of a man by punching him with a car and beating him with sticks

Nagarkurnool: An atrocity took place in Gorita village of Thimmajipeta mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. A person from the same village was hit by a car from behind and attacked with sticks and tried to kill a person with old factions in mind.
The incident took place on Wednesday on the main road on the outskirts of Gorita village. According to the villagers, MD Azid of Gorita village, MD Mathin of the same village. There are land disputes between Mateen and MD Afiz.
The victim Aziz lodged a complaint with the police when he was attacked two days ago.
They hit us with a car and attacked us indiscriminately with sticks and tried to kill us, asking if we would complain to the police. Passing motorists intercepted and informed the police and they were taken to Mahabub Nagar hospital with 108 help. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.