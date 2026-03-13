Avinash Devda appointed BJP Telangana Trade Cell Co-Convenor

Hyderabad: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Avinash Devda has been appointed as the Co-Convenor of the BJP Telangana State Trade Cell. Party leaders and workers welcomed the decision and congratulated him on being entrusted with this important responsibility. They stated that the appointment reflects the confidence of the party leadership in his dedication, organisational ability, and active engagement with the trading community.

Leaders expressed confidence that under his leadership, the BJP Trade Cell would further strengthen its outreach among traders, small business owners, and market associations across the state, while effectively highlighting their concerns and supporting initiatives that promote trade and commerce.

Members of the trading community conveyed their congratulations and expressed hope that his experience and commitment will help build stronger coordination between traders and the organisation.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership for the responsibility, Avinash Devda stated that he will work with full dedication to serve the trading community and further strengthen the organisation across Telangana.